Week 7: Great TD catch … but that hair!
Video Details
Week 7: Great TD catch ... but that hair!
ANNOUNCER 1: First half.
ANNOUNCER 2: Pass play, [INAUDIBLE], and into the touchdown, touchdown Naki Fahina.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices