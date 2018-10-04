Deontay Wilder promises to knock Tyson Fury out
As the two heavyweights make their final rounds before fighting for the WBC Heavyweight World Championship, Deontay Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) promised he would give the fans what they want to see and they want to see a knockout
- When you all come to see fights, you all come to see somebody get knocked out. You ain't coming to see 12 round fights. I know you coming to see a little skills. But you coming to see this man's body on the canvas. And that's what I'm going to deliver for you come December the 1st.
