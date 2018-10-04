- Let's talk about first impressions because it is preseason. But maybe expectations, as well.

- Well, I think one of the best things that the Clippers have going for them, Jeanne, is there isn't a lot of expectation. No superstars on this team--

- Wait. Let's think on that. Let that one resonate, there.

- But a lot of really good players. And I think they have the potential to be an elite defensive team.

We'll talk about Bradley and Beverley as the preseason goes on. But it's whether or not the offense can come on. Gallinari only played 21 games last year and he's a big factor for the Clippers this year. If he can stay healthy, I think the Clippers make the playoffs.

- Don, I totally agree. At the end of the day, if the Clippers can stay healthy they always have a chance. But just going down to training camp in Hawaii and seeing what these guys can do, more importantly it's from the defensive end.

This is a defensive-minded team. And when you have Patrick Beverley, you have a healthy Avery Bradley, as well. Then you bring back Luc Mbah a Moute, who is a dominant defender that can play multiple positions.

- Boy, was he missed.

- So when you have this healthy team, I think the expectation is to be the best defensive team in the league.

Now, if you lead with your defense, the offense is going to come. Because they don't think that this team can score on the offense end. But if you're getting stops on the defensive end, that means more transition points.

- Corey, how much did we talked about last year, after Patrick Beverley got hurt, how much they were going to miss his approach and his tenacity on the defensive end? Now you got Avery Bradley, who's arguably the best on-ball defender in the league, sitting right next to him. So you're two tone centers are up front guarding the crap out of whoever they are guarding.

It's going to make it contagious for everybody else. And that's why I say they have a chance to be not a good defensive team, but an elite defensive team.

