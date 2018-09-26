- Shohei Ohtani will undergo Tommy John surgery next week here in LA. And the surgery will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Now Mike Socha said that he knew that Ohtani was leaning towards getting surgery, but he ultimately made the decision over the last few days after a lot of careful consultation.

And everyone believes that he made the right choice. But what he said has been the most remarkable part of it all, is how he's been able to separate the two since coming back from the injury and really throwing himself into this offensive role. And as we saw last night, he continues to make a push for that AL Rookie of the Year when he crushed his hardest home run of the season. An exit velocity of 112.9 miles per hour. His 21st home run of the season to put the Angels on the board.

And when I spoke to Ohtani last night, he said he felt pretty good about it, how far it went. But when he was asked about being in rookie of the year conversation, even after his injury, here's what he had to say.

[SPEAKING JAPANESE]

- It's a huge honor or for me to be a candidate still this late in the season. I mean, it's accomplish something positive during this season personally. I take that very positive. And we still got five games left. I want to finish up strong and hopefully carry it over to next season.

- Now Mike Socha added that Shohei Ohtani knows that having this decision and making his decision to have Tommy John surgery means he will not be pitching in 2019. And he's come to peace with it. He said he obviously wants to excel on both stages, so there will be a void not pitching next year. But guys, he's really done a great job, he said, of throwing himself into this offensive role and really focusing on his hitting.