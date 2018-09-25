Recap: Angels 5, Rangers 4; 11 innings (9/24)

Video Details

After the Angels snapped a 5-game losing streak with a pinch hit walk-off homer in the bottom of the 11th, manager Mike Scioscia made sure to give credit to starting pitching Felix Pena

MIKE SCIOSCIA: Felix is great. You know, one breaking ball to Profar, he hit out that tied the game up. You know, that maybe wasn't quite there. But he did a great job of moving the ball in and out. And we had a lot of soft contact and seven strong innings.

More Videos »