- Michael, we've noticed that first step quickness throughout camp. What type of work throughout the summer went in to continuing to add to that quickness?

- It was definitely a lot of lower body work. I was working on, you know, strength there, too. And obviously with that comes quickness, so I think that was the biggest thing for my summer program.

- And heading into tonight's game, looks like you're going to be playing alongside Tanner Pearson, Tyler Toffoli. When you're playing with two shooters such as those two players, what aspects of your own game are you looking to go out and enforce here tonight?

- I'm just going to go out there and play my game. You know, those guys, yeah, they've had great success in the league. And they both have great shots so I'm going to be looking to get the puck to either of them, whoever's open.