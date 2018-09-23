Mike Trout demolishes his 5th homer in 6 games
Mike Trout has been on a tear at the plate, launching this ball for a home run in his 3rd straight game
ANNOUNCER 1: Trouty tonight 0 for 3. And he'll hammer one out to left-center field. Marisnick going back, he pulls up. Gone! Big fly for Mike Trout. A 3-run blast. Halos on top 4 to 1.
ANNOUNCER 2: And the reaction right there. Mike Trout does it again. We talked about him in the opening. Home runs in four of the last five games. Make that five home runs in the last six games. Homers in three straight games for Trout. 38 on the season for Trout.
He went fastball. Lower part of the strike zone. Joe Smith knew it. Tell by the reaction. Boy, Trout sure with his baseball. Great sail off the bat and a long way.
