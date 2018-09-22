- Happy to have Charles Nagy, Angel's pitching coach on our baseball terminology series. Charles, we've had discussions before about things that we talk about and try to explain better to the fans. So, pronating the baseball. What does that mean as a pitching coach and what exactly does it implement to a pitcher? Pronating the baseball?

- Pronating is this one. Pronating-- most guys when they pronate they throw sinkers. So you get inside the ball. The ball sinks. Changeup. Same thing. Free you can move into downward and away from a lefty down and in to a righty. Movement on the baseball.

- Which one is it easy to implement to a player-- to a pitcher-- meaning guy with a good fastball, guy that just, you know, mid 90s and things like that?

- Some guys just do it naturally. And when they do it naturally, like I pronated naturally. Like, if I played left field, I played left field in little league growing up. If I tried to throw a ball towards home plate it would usually end up in the first base dugout because it would just take off that way. But it's hard to really teach sometimes. A lot of guys to get that same similar action will use pressure. Finger pressure. So they'll put a little more pressure on this finger. If they don't naturally pronate or they have a tough time doing this, they'll put more pressure on this finger so the ball will come out that way with the ball and then changeup the same way. Maybe a little more pressure on the inside of the ball. So when they release it, it just kind of falls down so they get that downward away to a lefty and into a righty movement.

- OK, so, also. These terms. A stiff wrist. First time I ever heard that was Carlos Perez, a lefty from Montreal. And he was talking about I need to have a stiff wrist when I put up my splitter. Where does relate to? And who does it apply to? The stiff wrist?

- Like you said, a lot-- a lot of guys with the breaking balls they think a stiff wrist. A lot of it has to do with the grip, too, because you grip the ball differently, and you grip the ball a little firmer. So when you're holding the ball firmer, your wrist is automatically going to be stiffer. So you want to get it and then you get it out front a little bit better. It's able to-- instead of getting the floppy action here and then trying to do this, it's stiff wrist here and then you finish more out front. Because once you start doing this, you start throwing the ball-- start throwing you're breaking balls from back here and they usually end up kind of--

- So when you talk stiff wrist they're getting away from just having this bent early?

- Yes. Yes. So you take it out as stiff. Stiff. And stiff, stiff, boom. And then you do the action at the end. Whereas on a fastball usually you want a loose grip so you take the ball out. Boom. Lay it back a little bit. And then boom. Action at the end.