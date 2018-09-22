ANNOUNCER 1: Well this gives them an extra down.

ANNOUNCER 2: Daniels winds up, lets it go deeper. Jones is intercepted. Carlos Ruiz, the senior, comes up with the interception, and Heritage is going to snap their two-game losing streak, and Cajon is about to suffer their first loss of the season.

ANNOUNCER 1: An absolutely circus catch. What concentration. You're going to watch this ball bounce around. He makes the interception from his back.

ANNOUNCER 2: Boy, sometimes the ball just bounces your way, and it certainly did.