Week 5: Carlos Ruelas seals Heritage win with circus interception
After a couple bounces, Carlos Ruelas secured the game-winning interception from his back
ANNOUNCER 1: Well this gives them an extra down.
ANNOUNCER 2: Daniels winds up, lets it go deeper. Jones is intercepted. Carlos Ruiz, the senior, comes up with the interception, and Heritage is going to snap their two-game losing streak, and Cajon is about to suffer their first loss of the season.
ANNOUNCER 1: An absolutely circus catch. What concentration. You're going to watch this ball bounce around. He makes the interception from his back.
ANNOUNCER 2: Boy, sometimes the ball just bounces your way, and it certainly did.
