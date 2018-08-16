Mike Scioscia excited about his catchers handling tough pitching situation
The Angels have been forced to rotate a lot of different faces both behind the plate and on the mound and manager Mike Scioscia is happy with how it's being handled
- It's important to get some offense from guys. We definitely need this, especially with some guys out of the lineup and, you know, out of our lineup. But the one position you're talking about is still-- it's still based on the defensive performance.
And I think our catchers are doing a great job. I think if you look at some of our pitchers, and the years they're having right now, some guys are having a terrific seasons I think because of a number of things. I think the game plan, the pitch execution, when that all comes down to that pitcher-catcher relationship. That's still the most important thing when you're talking about what a catcher brings to a game.
