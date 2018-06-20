Ian Kinsler smacks lead-off home run to get Angels rolling
Ian Kinsler erased a rough series opener against the Diamondbacks quickly Tuesday, smoking a lead-off blast for his 10th of the year
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: That is drilled out to deep left field. Going back on it is Peralta, it doesn't matter. Big fly for Ian Kinsler, and we're tied at 1.
ANNOUNCER 2: - That is the 15th home run of the season allowed by Matt Cook so far this season, and Ian Kinsler jumped all over that fastball. It's our Top Tier Play brought to you by Arko. 10th home run, in double figures in home runs now for Ian Kinsler.
Right down the heart of the plate, belt high. Greats that lift, and way out to left field. That good balance, and then follow through with that swing path. Way out of left field for Kinsler.
- Eighth home run in his last 20 games. Quickly ties this game up at a run apiece.
