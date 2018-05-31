Angels Live: Pitcher turned replay coordinator Andrew Bailey
Video Details
Angels pitcher turned replay coordinator Andrew Bailey joins 'Angels Live' to chat with Victor Rojas about his new role with the club.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices