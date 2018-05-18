Justin Upton leaves game early after being hit by pitch on hand
Justin Upton has been dominating at the plate for the Angels with 21 RBIs in the month of May, but had to leave Thursday's game early after being hit in the hand by a fastball in the 6th inning
ANALYST 1: That hit him. Question is, where did it get him? And how flush? Clearly in a lot of pain.
ANALYST 2: See where this pitch got him. Right on the hand.
ANALYST 2: This is the second batter Archer has hit this season.
ANALYST 3: Upton will be taken out of the game. Chris Young will take over for him.
