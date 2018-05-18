ANALYST 1: That hit him. Question is, where did it get him? And how flush? Clearly in a lot of pain.

[CROWD NOISE]

ANALYST 2: See where this pitch got him. Right on the hand.

[CROWD NOISE]

ANALYST 2: This is the second batter Archer has hit this season.

[CROWD NOISE]

[CLAPPING]

ANALYST 3: Upton will be taken out of the game. Chris Young will take over for him.