MARK GUBICZA: All right, Tyler. If you're going to be an Avenger for the day, who would that be?

TYLER SKAGGS: Probably Captain America.

GARRETT RICHARDS: Hands down Iron Man. I think Tony Stark's the best superhero there is.

ANDREW HEANEY: I'll be Thanos.

MARK GUBICZA: So you could crush all the Avengers then?

ANDREW HEANEY: Yeah, hell yeah.

MARK GUBICZA: That might be the best answer of all, he's a winner, winner, chicken dinner.

ANDREW HEANEY: Exactly.

MARK GUBICZA: Thanks, Andrew. I appreciate it.

ANDREW HEANEY: Yup. Thank you.