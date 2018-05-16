Gubie Tuesdays: Which Avenger are you?

Mark Gubicza makes the Angels decide between good and evil and share which Avenger they would be for the day (don't worry, no spoilers here).

MARK GUBICZA: All right, Tyler. If you're going to be an Avenger for the day, who would that be?

TYLER SKAGGS: Probably Captain America.

GARRETT RICHARDS: Hands down Iron Man. I think Tony Stark's the best superhero there is.

ANDREW HEANEY: I'll be Thanos.

MARK GUBICZA: So you could crush all the Avengers then?

ANDREW HEANEY: Yeah, hell yeah.

MARK GUBICZA: That might be the best answer of all, he's a winner, winner, chicken dinner.

ANDREW HEANEY: Exactly.

MARK GUBICZA: Thanks, Andrew. I appreciate it.

ANDREW HEANEY: Yup. Thank you.

