Throwback Thursday: USC 18, Ohio State 17 in 1975 Rose Bowl

Pat Haden had himself a fourth quarter on Jan. 1, 1975

The USC star quarterback tossed a 38-yard touchdown pass to best buddy JK McKay before adding the winning two-point conversation toss to Shelton Diggs to help the Trojans (9-1-1) take down Ohio State (10-1) 18-17 in the 1975 Rose Bowl.

It was McKay’s father and USC head coach John McKay’s fourth national title, and fifth win overall in the Rose Bowl (5-3).

It was also the historic coach’s final game in the Rose Bowl.