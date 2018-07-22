Montrezl Harrell reportedly agrees to stay with Clippers, signs two-year, $12 million deal

The Clippers reportedly agreed to keep center Montrezl Harrell with the team Saturday. The two-year deal between the Clippers and Harrell is worth a reported $12 million over two years.

The six-foot-eight, 240 pound big man spent two years in Houston and was sent to the Clippers as a part of the Chris Paul trade in 2017.

Restricted free agent center Montrezl Harrell has agreed to a two-year, $12M deal to return to the Clippers, agent Drew Rosenhaus tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2018

Harrell had his best year in the NBA statistically during the 2017-2018 season. While on the Clippers roster, Harrell averaged 11 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Harrell’s numbers last year were enough for the center to impress the Clippers and continue his career in L.A.

Harrell took to Twitter to celebrate his new deal heading into his fourth season…

Harrell joins a Clippers roster that is crowded at the center and forward position. With newly signed center Marcin Gortat from the Wizards expected to get the start next year, Harrell will look to compete for the backup spot. Boban Marjanovic, Tobais Harris, Luc Mbah a Moute and Angel Delgado are some notable centers and forwards that will compete with Harrell for time on the court.