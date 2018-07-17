Rams ink Brandin Cooks to five-year extension reportedly worth $80 million

While one notable Ram continues to hold out for a big deal, another one is cashing in.

Newly acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks has agreed to a five-year extension to remain with the team through 2023, the Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday. The deal is worth $80 million, according to reports.

Rams are giving WR Brandin Cooks a five-year extension worth $80 million, tying him to LA for six years at $88 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2018

Los Angeles traded their 2018 first-round selection (No. 23 overall) and sixth-round selection (No. 198 overall) this offseason to the New England Patriots in exchange for Cooks and a fourth-round pick (No. 136 overall).

In 58 career regular season games, Cooks pulled in 280 receptions for 3,943 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also netted at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of the last three seasons.

“Brandin Cooks has shown himself to be a class act on and off the field since the first day he joined our team,” said head coach Sean McVay. “He’s a proven professional in this league and signing him to a long-term contract was always our goal. We’re excited to keep Brandin in a Rams uniform through 2023.”

“I’m excited and blessed to be here for the next 6 years.” 🗣 a message from @brandincooks! pic.twitter.com/r5xlAjwJS0 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 17, 2018

Cooks was already under contract through this upcoming season for north of $8 million.

Meanwhile, reigning defensive player of the year Aaron Donald continues to hold out while looking for an extension of his own. Donald did not report to minicamp and is not expected to be at training camp, which starts July 26, unless a deal is done. Donald skipped training camp last season as a result of contract disputes as well.