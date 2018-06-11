MondayMotivation: On this date six years ago the Los Angeles Kings took home the Stanley Cup

If you are feeling a little slow on this Monday or missing some playoff hockey, here’s something to cheer you up!

On this date six years ago, the Los Angeles Kings captured their first Stanley Cup trophy in franchise history. The Kings defeated the New Jersey Devils in six games in their historic quest to the Cup.

6 years ago, the LA Kings made history. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PmemReEHYJ — LA Kings (@LAKings) June 11, 2018

As the eighth seed in the NHL Playoffs, the Kings embraced the underdog mentality. On their way to the Cup the Kings eliminated the first, second and third seeded teams. The Kings became the first eighth seeded team to win the Stanley Cup as well as the first team to go undefeated on the road.

Kings starting goaltender Jonathan Quick earned the Conn Smythe Trophy winner, making him the MVP of the playoffs.

The Stanley Cup win in 2012 ended a 45 year drought for the Kings. A truly historic moment in Kings history.