FOX Sports West to deliver 79 LA Kings games during 2018-19 season

The Los Angeles Kings and FOX Sports West today released their 79-game television schedule for the 2018-19 season, it was announced by Kings Senior Vice President, Marketing, Communications and Content Michael Altieri and FOX Sports West Senior Vice President and General Manager Lindsay Amstutz.

All 82 LA Kings regular season games are again slated to be broadcast this season locally or on national television — 77 of them produced by FOX Sports West — plus two LA Kings 2018 exhibition games (Sept. 24 in Utah and Sept. 29 versus Anaheim, both on Prime Ticket).

The full schedule can be viewed below and is subject to change.

Regular-season coverage of LA Kings Hockey on FOX Sports West kicks-off with the club’s home/season opener, the Kings-San Jose Sharks contest at STAPLES Center, on Friday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

LA Kings television play-by-play announcer Alex Faust returns for his second season and is joined by analyst Jim Fox in the Kings broadcast booth. Fox, a former Kings forward, is entering his 29th season as the club’s television analyst.

Games will air on FOX Sports West, Prime Ticket and KCOP-TV/Channel 13.

The countdown to LA Kings hockey is on.

Get your tickets NOW > https://t.co/sWqUfqPgzn pic.twitter.com/rC1Ok9ogds — LA Kings (@LAKings) August 17, 2018

‘LA Kings Live’ returns prior to and immediately following all home (from outside STAPLES Center) and road telecasts on FOX Sports West. Patrick O’Neal again serves as host, sitting alongside Daryl Evans for road games, while former Kings forward Jarret Stoll is back on ‘LA Kings Live’ for all home telecasts. Fox also joins pre- and post-game shows to offer viewers further analysis.

In addition, Jon Rosen of LAKingsInsider.com offers updates and reports before and after games on the road, while Carrlyn Bathe of #XTRAPOINT joins the telecast team to deliver interviews, reports and social media updates surrounding home telecasts.

Connected, original, fast-paced and fun, the half-hour program brings fans closer to the team with player and coach interviews, game analysis and more.

From the production truck, Steven Dorfman will begin his 10th season on Kings telecasts, serving as the producer, and Mike Hassan will again direct the telecasts, a position he has held since 1995.

One additional Kings game will be broadcast on Prime Ticket: The Kings-Ducks preseason game in Anaheim on Sept. 26 (Ducks broadcast).

Also returning to the programming lineup, ‘LA Kings Weekly’, hosted by Alex Curry, will take fans behind the scenes with exclusive interviews, unique features and more. The half-hour show will air every Thursday beginning Oct. 11 on FOX Sports West, immediately following LA Kings vs. Montreal.

To start the season, ‘LA Kings Season Preview Special’ will debut on Sept. 24 at 9PM on Prime Ticket.

In addition to telecast coverage on FOX Sports West, all LA Kings games on the regional sports network will also be available on the FOX Sports App. The FOX Sports app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One