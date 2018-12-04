TUNE-IN: LA Kings building on momentum from Jonathan Quick shutout with Coyotes on deck (7p, FOX Sports West)

7p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The LA Kings got a lights out peformance from goalie Jonathan Quick, just when the club needed it the most.

Quick’s shutout, the 50th of his storied career, has him as the third goalie in franchise history to achieve the feat.

Quick and Co. now face the Coyotes (12-11-2), a squad attempting a four-game winning streak for the second time this season.

The action gets going at 7p on FOX Sports West and the FOX Sports App.

Roster moves! The LA Kings have assigned Sheldon Rempal back to the Ontario Reign.https://t.co/Efs7MKmCJo — LA Kings (@LAKings) December 4, 2018

QUICK-LY MOVING ON

Quick is not one who relishes the spotlight, so his postgame comments following his shut-out win should come as no surprise.

“We’ve kind of dug ourselves a little bit of a hole here and we need to win games,” Quick said.

Quick, whose dealt with with nagging injuries over the last few seasons, is now 1-4 on the year.

For his career, all 12 years spent in Los Angeles, Quick owns a 294-199 mark with a 2.29 goals against average and 13,684 (!!) saves.

He’s good folks … enjoy him while he’s here!

NEW BLOOD

Los Angeles (10-16-1) has been scouring the waiver wire in recent days and they’ve claimed two wings they believe can help cure some of their scoring woes.

The Kings claimed Brendan Leipsic off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Leipsic, 24, has played 81 games in his NHL career with the Canucks, Vegas Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs.

He made his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs in 2015-16 and became the first Toronto player to score in his NHL debut since Nikolay Kulemin in 2008. The Golden Knights selected him in the NHL Expansion Draft in 2017 and he played 44 games for Vegas before he was traded to the Canucks last February.

He had five points (two goals, three assists) in 17 games with the Canucks this season.

The LA Kings claimed Nikita Scherbak off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Scherbak was a first-round draft pick of Montreal in 2014.

NEW NEIGHBORS TO THE NORTH

The NHL announced the addition of a franchise in Seattle on Tuesday, with play expected to begin for the 2021-22 season.

With the yet-to-be-named team moving into the Pacific Division, the Coyotes find themselves on the move in conference realignment.