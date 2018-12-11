TUNE IN: LA Clippers set for battle vs. SoCal native Kawhi Leonard, Raptors (7p, Prime Ticket)

7p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The best in the East comes to Staples Center.

Those Los Angeles Clippers aren’t too bad, either!

Bottom line: Tuesday night will be full of fireworks. And it’s all on Prime Ticket & the FOX Sports App starting at 7p.

The Clippers (17-9) are coming off a grueling 123-119 overtime victory at Phoenix on Monday night.

The Raptors (21-7) are in something of an offensive funk, scoring 105 points per game, while going 1-3 over their last four contests. During an eight-game winning streak that preceded that 1-3 hiccup, the Raptors scored 118.5 points per game, and that included a season-low 93 points in a Nov. 20 victory at Orlando.

WHERE’S LOU?

It’s never a good sign when a player as Lou Williams pulls up with an injury.

The reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year did not return during the win over Phoenix, playing just 11 minutes with a sore left hamstring.

Williams is third on the team in scoring (17.2 ppg) and the leader in assists (4.5 per game).

The Clippers will need another boost, similar to Monday, from their bench in the absence of Williams.

Clippers forward Luc Mbah a Moute (knee) is likely another 10 days from returning.

GETTING DEFENSIVE

Clippers coach Doc Rivers was pleased with the defensive performance in the second half of Monday night’s victory.

WELCOME HOME

Could this be the start of something lovely?

Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard is a native of Southern California, having attended Canyon Springs High School in Moreno Valley and Martin Luther King HS in Riverside (where he was named California’s Mr. Basketball) before starring at San Diego State.

Leonard is in his first season with the Raptors (averaging 26.1 points per game) after seven with the Spurs and, in the ever-swirling NBA rumor mill, has been highly discussed as joining the Clippers following the 2018-19 campaign.

Only time will tell if this happens, considering what the Clippers would have to give up to secure Leonard’s services.

— The Sports XChange contributed to this report