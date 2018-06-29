How will Clippers approach DeAndre Jordan’s potential unrestricted free agency?

Former Los Angeles Clipper center DeAndre Jordan has opted out of the final year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent, according to multiple reports.

Jordan, who has played his entire 10-year career with the Clippers after being drafted in the second round of the 2008 NBA Draft, had until 11:59p EST Friday to decide to take or decline a one-year player option worth $24.1 million to remain with the Clips. As a UFA, Jordan will be free to talk with any team he chooses– including the Clippers– as of July 1 and will be able to sign a contract starting July 6.

Last season, Jordan averaged 12.0 PPG for the third-straight season and posted 15.2 RPG, the most of his career. While his offensive production flourished, there was a slight decline in his defensive numbers. 2017-18 was the first time in the eight seasons the 6-foot-11 rim protecter averaged less than one block per game (0.9) and he recorded his lowest steals per game average in five years (0.5).

The Clippers traded guard Austin Rivers to the Wizards in exchange for 6-foot-11 center Marcin Gortat Wednesday. If Jordan decides not to resign with the Clippers, Gortat would join returner 7-foot-3 Boban Marjanovic as the only two centers on the active roster.

Jordan’s 750 games in a Clippers jersey are the most in franchise history.