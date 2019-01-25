TUNE-IN: Clippers, on two-game winning streak, close out road trip in Chicago (4:30p, Prime Ticket)

4:30p: WATCH ON FOX SPORTS APP

The Los Angeles Clippers ride a two-game winning streak into Chicago to take on the Bulls in Friday night action.

Our coverage on Prime Ticket tips off at 4:30p.

The Clippers close out the four-game road trip tonight, before hosting the Kings on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The club picked up a big win on Wednesday night in Miami, one Tobias Harris said was a ‘must win.’

Game day in the Chi! pic.twitter.com/tepJxb6Gbd — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 25, 2019

“What we’re trying to do is mix the right amount of toughness with the right amount of scoring and see what we come up with,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said.

Ralph Lawler was also joined in the broadcast by one-time partner on the mic, Mike Fratello.

The squad is hoping to get Danilo Gallinari back from injury. The forward is second on the team with a 19.0 points per game average an is listed as day-to-day-