Angels closer Keynan Middleton to undergo Tommy John surgery

The Angels bullpen blows just keep on coming.

Closer Keynan Middleton, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list after leaving Sunday’s game vs. the Twins with elbow soreness, received further evaluation and it was determined he will need to undergo Tommy John surgery to repair his UCL and will miss the remainder of the season.

MEDICAL UPDATE: After initial diagnosis and second opinion, it has been recommended that Keynan Middleton undergo UCL reconstruction. Keynan will meet with team doctors this evening to discuss timeline and formal plan of care. We will update with more information when appropriate — Angels (@Angels) May 18, 2018

Middleton leads the Angels with six saves in 2018. He has a 2.04 ERA in 17⅔ innings over 16 appearances, with 16 strikeouts and nine walks. He had appeared in three games in four days after a stint on the disabled list with elbow inflammation earlier in the season.

Unfortunately for the Halos, Tommy John is nothing new to the franchise. Middleton joins JC Ramirez as the second Angels reliever to be out for the season due to the reconstruction procedure. With the addition of Middleton to the list, there are now five current Angels pitchers who have undergone the operation during their careers: Andrew Heaney, Tyler Skaggs and Nick Tropeano.

The Angels bullpen has a 3.67 ERA and has allowed an opponent batting average of .255.