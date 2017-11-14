JJ’s Most Memorable Moments: Mater Dei vs. Long Beach Poly from 1998 (VIDEO)

Mater Dei 33, Long Beach Poly 26 (12/12/98)

Matt Grootegoed put together one of the most epic performances in CIF history.

The running back/linebacker made plays in all three phases of the game. He carried the ball 33 times for 244 yards and two touchdowns to lead Mater Dei to a 33-26 win.

It was the fourth CIF-SS Division I title of the 1990s for the Monarchs and their third in five years.