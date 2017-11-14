JJ’s Most Memorable Moments: Mater Dei vs. Long Beach Poly from 1998 (VIDEO)
Mater Dei 33, Long Beach Poly 26 (12/12/98)
Matt Grootegoed put together one of the most epic performances in CIF history.
The running back/linebacker made plays in all three phases of the game. He carried the ball 33 times for 244 yards and two touchdowns to lead Mater Dei to a 33-26 win.
It was the fourth CIF-SS Division I title of the 1990s for the Monarchs and their third in five years.
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATUREDUPCOMING
-
Today 2:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Feelings Mean Nothing
-
Today 3:00p ET First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright
-
Today 3:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Predator
-
Today 4:00p ET The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion - Enjoy the Moment
-
Today 5:00p ET Speak for Yourself with Cowherd and Whitlock
-