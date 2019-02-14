‘Hockey Night in LA’: Veteran actor Michael Vartan (‘Alias’, ‘The Arrangement’) to be celebrity guest of honor Saturday vs. Boston
Veteran TV and Film actor Michael Vartan will serve as the special Celebrity Guest of Honor for Hockey Night in LA on Saturday at Staples Center.
Pregame coverage begins at 7p on FOX Sports West and the FOX Sports App.
The LA Kings will battle the Bruins that night; The club will also honor former defenseman and FOX Sports West analyst Sean O’Donnell during ‘Legends Night’.
This Saturday's special guest on Hockey Night in LA is the veteran TV and Film actor Michael Vartan! Make sure to tune into @FoxSportsWest starting at 7pm.https://t.co/Hj6o7FEskE
— LA Kings (@LAKings) February 14, 2019
From the release:
A long-time hockey fan and recreational player, Vartan was last seen starring in E! Network’s, The Arrangement. Previously, Vartan had a recurring role in USA Network’s Satisfaction. He also played a key role in Season two of A&E’s Bates Motel as the new romantic interest for Norma, and for three seasons he starred alongside Jada Pinkett Smith in TNT’s medical drama Hawthorne.
On the feature front, Vartan was last seen in Small Town Crimes, which premiered at SXSW, opposite John Hawkes, and a starring role in the New Line feature film, Within. He previously starred opposite Zoe Saldana in Columbiana for TriStar Pictures.
Vartan joins Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family), Jeff Garlin (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Kevin Ryder (KROQ), Andy Lassner (Ellen), Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), Willie O’Ree (hockey pioneer/Hockey Hall of Famer) and entertainment icon Snoop Dogg as the Celebrity Guest of Honors to date. Other celebrity announcements will be revealed in the coming weeks.