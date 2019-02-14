‘Hockey Night in LA’: Veteran actor Michael Vartan (‘Alias’, ‘The Arrangement’) to be celebrity guest of honor Saturday vs. Boston

Veteran TV and Film actor Michael Vartan will serve as the special Celebrity Guest of Honor for Hockey Night in LA on Saturday at Staples Center.

Pregame coverage begins at 7p on FOX Sports West and the FOX Sports App.

The LA Kings will battle the Bruins that night; The club will also honor former defenseman and FOX Sports West analyst Sean O’Donnell during ‘Legends Night’.

