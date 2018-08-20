FOX Sports West 2018 HS Football Rankings: Week 1

Greg Biggins of 247 Sports unveils his first rankings for the 2018 CIF-SS football season.

ICYMI: See our TV/streaming schedule.

Rank (Previous) School, Record

1. (1) Mater Dei, 1-0

The Monarchs rolled over Bishop Amat, 42-14, led by a dominant ground attack. Oregon commit Sean Dollars and Shakobe Harper rushed for two touchdowns a piece and the defense was strong throughout the game. Next up will be a road trip to Las Vegas to take on perennial national power Bishop Gorman.

2. (2) St. John Bosco, 1-0

The Braves were never tested and rolled to an easy 49-0 win over Provo (Utah) Timpview. The defense was lights out and highly touted junior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns in one half of football.

3. (3 ) Centennial, Corona, 1-0 (at Orange Lutheran, Friday, 7:30p, Prime Ticket)

The Huskies knocked off nationally ranked Chandler (Ariz.) 35-13 led by a dominant performance by junior wide out Gary Bryant. Bryant had nine catches for 265 yards and three touchdowns, all from 50+ yards out. The Huskies will take on No. 4 ranked Orange Lutheran this weekend.

4. (4) Orange Lutheran, 1-0 (vs. Centennial, 7:30p, Prime Ticket)

The Lancers beat San Juan Hills 27-7 to set up a matchup against perennial state power Corona (Calif.) Centennial. South Carolina commit Ryan Hilinski threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns and the Lancers’ front 7 looked very good all game long.

5. (5) Mission Viejo, 1-0 (vs. Santa Margarita, 7p, Prep Zone)

The Chad Johnson era started with a win for the Diablos as they beat Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty 34-10. Joey Yellen threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns in the first half and Akili Arnold and Jamari Ferrell made big plays as well. Next up is a solid Santa Margarita squad.

6. (6) JSerra, 1-0 (at Calabasas, 7p, Prep Zone)

No one was more impressive last weekend then the Lions. JSerra blew out a talented Corona Del Mar squad 49-7 led by a balanced effort on both sides of the ball. Tarik Luckett was dominant and the player of the game, scoring two touchdowns at receiver and playing lockdown defense at corner.

7. (7) Upland, 1-0

Upland was tested but beat a tough La Habra team 24-12. Washington commit Taj Davis had two touchdowns and junior linebacker Justin Flowe had several bone jarring hits but was ejected in the 2nd half for a helmet-to-helmet hit and will miss Friday’s matchup with Redlands East Valley.

8. (8) Oaks Christian, 1-0

The Lions got revenge against a tough Chaminade team, who blew out Oaks Christian a year ago by winning a hard fought 31-13 contest on Friday night. Running back Zach Charbonnet, a Michigan commit, was the star of the game, rushing for 186 yards and three touchdowns.

9. (9) Serra, 0-0

The Cavs will open their season this weekend against San Mateo (Calif.) Serra on Saturday.

10. (14) Westlake, 1-0

The Warriors looked good in beating a tough Sierra Canyon team 35-30. Quarterback Marco Siderman threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns and Jason Heller had a big game as well with 205 yards receiving and three scores.

The next 10:

11. (11) Calabasas, 0-0 (vs. JSerra, 7p, Prep Zone)

12. (10) Chaminade, 0-1 (at Paraclete, 7p, Prep Zone)

13. (13) Long Beach Poly, 1-0 (vs. Narbonne, 7p, Prep Zone)

14. (15) Norco, 1-0

15. (16) Santa Margarita, 1-0 (at Mission Viejo, 7p, Prep Zone)

16. (18) Cajon, 1-0

17. (12) Bishop Amat, 0-1

18. (NR) Servite, 1-0

19. (NR) Valencia, 0-0

20. (20.) La Habra, 0-1

Dropped out:

Corona Del Mar

Murrieta Valley