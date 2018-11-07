Chargers DB Desmond King named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

King me!

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday.

It’s the first-such accolade for the second-year pro out of Iowa.

During last Sunday’s 25-17 win vs. Seattle, King picked off his third pass of the season and returned it 42 yards for a score, his second-career Pick-6. King also recorded three tackles as the Chargers won their fifth-straight game.

🗣 AFC Defensive Player of the Week Congrats, @blaqbadger14! pic.twitter.com/tixPmb6Y1e — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) November 7, 2018

