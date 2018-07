Monday the Anaheim Ducks added six free agents to their roster. The new signings included defenseman Luke Schenn, left wing Brian Gibbons, forward Carter Rowney, center Ben Street, goaltender Jared Coreau and right wing Anton Rodin.

Bob Murray, Vice President and General Manager of the Ducks commented on what the new editions to the team mean for the Ducks.

https://twitter.com/AnaheimDucks/status/1013891772831838208