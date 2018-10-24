Rams DT Aaron Donald picks up NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors

Aaron Donald is a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line.

The Rams star was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week following a devastating performance vs. San Francisco.

Four sacks, nine total tackles, six tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, a forced fumble + a fumble recovery 😱 Congrats @AaronDonald97 for being named NFC Defensive Player of the Week! 📰 » https://t.co/OBxGPC2OE6 pic.twitter.com/PLovTciU4m — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 24, 2018

Donald notched 4 sacks, 6 tackles for loss (9 stops overall) and a fumble recovery, among other impressive stats, in the Rams’ 39-10 victory last Sunday.

Donald, who picked up his fourth-career Weekly honor, leads the league in sacks (8.0) and is chasing his career-high of 11.0 in a season.