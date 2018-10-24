Rams DT Aaron Donald picks up NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors

<p> Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates with defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (93) during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) </p>

Aaron Donald is a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line.

The Rams star was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week following a devastating performance vs. San Francisco.

Donald notched 4 sacks, 6 tackles for loss (9 stops overall) and a fumble recovery, among other impressive stats, in the Rams’ 39-10 victory last Sunday.

Donald, who picked up his fourth-career Weekly honor, leads the league in sacks (8.0) and is chasing his career-high of 11.0 in a season.