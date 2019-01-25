2020 NHL Stadium Series: LA Kings will face Avalanche at U.S. Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium

The Los Angeles Kings will play a very special game in Colorado during the 2020 NHL Season.

The Avalanche will host the LA Kings at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs as part of the 2020 NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 15, 2020, the NHL announced on Friday.

It will be the third appearance for the LA Kings in the Stadium Series: 3-0 loss to Ducks at Dodger Stadium in 2014 and 2-1 over Sharks at Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium in 2015.

The action will be the first-ever outdoor hockey stadium held at Falcon Stadium, which opened in 1963.

The game at Falcon Stadium will mark the second time the NHL has brought the NHL Stadium Series to a U.S. Service Academy following the Washington-Toronto matchup at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis in 2018. Standing in the base of the Rampart Range of the Rocky Mountains, Falcon Stadium was originally built solely for football, but lacrosse plays all of its home matches in the stadium, which is also the site of the Academy’s annual graduation.

More info can be found here.