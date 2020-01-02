Nick Wright: Browns must hire a coach with presence of personality to handle Baker Mayfield
Video Details
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to talk about the Cleveland Browns head coaching search and who would be a good fit for the team and quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.