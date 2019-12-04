Joel Klatt: Jim Harbaugh shouldn’t be blamed for current gap between Michigan and Ohio St. football
Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Jim Harbaugh and Michigan football. Hear why Joel doesn't think that Jim Harbaugh deserves blame for the current gap between Ohio State and Michigan.
