Colin Cowherd: Patrick Mahomes will never be an all-time great until he proves he can overcome obstacles
Video Details
The Kansas City Chiefs have lost 2 straight games and Patrick Mahomes has appeared to struggle at times. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks tonight's game on Thursday Night Football against the Denver Broncos will be a huge test for Mahomes and will show if he will be able to overcome obstacles.
