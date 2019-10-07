Colin Cowherd: Aaron Rodgers’ comment about leadership was a shot at Mike McCarthy
After getting the win against the Dallas Cowboys, Aaron Rodgers appeared to take a shot at former HC Mike McCarthy during a press conference. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks Rodgers' comments about leadership were him 'punching down' at McCarthy.
