Andy Reid discusses last year’s loss to the Patriots and if Patrick Mahomes can repeat MVP season
Video Details
Andy Reid joins Colin Cowherd via phone to discuss his Kansas City Chiefs. Hear Andy's thoughts on last season's loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game and if QB Patrick Mahomes can repeat his historic 2018 MVP season.
