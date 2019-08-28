Colin Cowherd makes a case for Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers being the best QB-coach duo in NFC North
While seemingly off to a rocky start, Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers look to take the Green Bay Packers back to the playoffs this season. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that the pair are actually the best in their division.
