Doug Gottlieb: There’s nothing offensive about how the Browns celebrated last night
During their opening preseason game against the Washington Redskins last night, Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns marched down the field on their opening drive and scored a touchdown. While their celebrations were a bit over the top according to Doug Gottlieb, he doesn't think there's anything offensive about how they celebrated.
