Colin Cowherd: Players not fulfilling contracts is a product of Adam Silver’s pro-player attitude
NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently stated he was unhappy with players demanding trades in the middle of contracts. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that Silver's pro-player attitude has created the atmosphere in which players don't believe they need to live up to contracts they've signed.
