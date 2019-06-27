Colin Cowherd: Kemba Walker’s style fits with Celtics & Brad Stevens — ‘Kyrie will be happier elsewhere’
Colin Cowherd discusses the reports that the Boston Celtics have emerged as the top suitor to land Kemba Walker in Free Agency. Hear why he thinks Kemba being an ‘old school’ player would fit Brad Stevens’ style of coaching better than Kyrie Irving.
