Colin Cowherd outlines how a potential Anthony Davis trade would look for the Lakers and Pelicans
Video Details
With the New Orleans Pelicans reportedly listening to trade offers for Anthony Davis, Colin Cowherd looks at how a potential trade would look for both the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers.
