Colin Cowherd: Warriors winning the title without KD will be ‘the most awkward parade of all-time’
Colin Cowherd discusses why he struggles with awkward things and ties in the Golden State Warriors to his rant. He explains why the sight of Kevin Durant celebrating with the Warriors at the parade will be awkward if they win without him.
