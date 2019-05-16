Colin Cowherd: Game 1 showed that if Kawhi leaves the Raptors they’ll be a rebuilding franchise
Colin Cowherd on why Kawhi Leonard doesn't deserve blame for the Toronto Raptors Game 1 Eastern Conference Finals loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hear him break down what the Raptors future looks like if Kawhi Leonard leaves.
