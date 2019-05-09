Colin Cowherd has a message for the 76ers: Trade Joel Embiid now while he still has value
Video Details
Joel Embiid looked subpar last night as his Philadelphia 76ers got blown out in Game 5 last night against the Toronto Raptors. Hear why Colin thinks the 76ers need to make the right choice and trade Embiid sooner rather than later.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618