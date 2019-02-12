Colin Cowherd: Magic Johnson isn’t tampering — he’s just being himself
Video Details
The NBA is investigating Magic Johnson for tampering once again, but Colin Cowherd thinks it's silly to do so. Hear why Colin believes that Magic is simply being himself and isn't guilty of any tampering.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618