Colin Cowherd attributes the Patriots’ Super Bowl win to resourcefulness
On paper, the New England Patriots may not have the best roster or offensive weapons in the league, but they still find ways to win Super Bowls. Hear why Colin Cowherd attributes their continued success to their resourcefulness with a less than stellar roster.
