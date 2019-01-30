Colin Cowherd explains why the NBA’s fine on Anthony Davis is a complete ‘con job’
Video Details
The NBA's $50,000 fine for Anthony Davis was meant to send a message to the rest of the league that they won't tolerate tampering at all. Hear why Colin Cowherd isn't buying that, stating that the league doing so is one big 'con job.'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618