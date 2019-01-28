Colin Cowherd believes it’s not Roger Goodell’s job to micromanage the Saints-Rams controversy
Colin Cowherd gives his take on the New Orleans Saints' continued reactions after a new report stated that four referees in the NFC Championship have Los Angeles ties. Hear why Colin thinks NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell does not have to micromange the situation.
