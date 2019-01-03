Colin Cowherd explains why Paul George’s decision to choose the Thunder doesn’t hurt the Lakers
When Paul George decided to remain with the Oklahoma City Thunder, many believed that George's decision would hurt the Los Angeles Lakers' future. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that George's decision hurt himself more than the Lakers.
