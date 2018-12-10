Colin Cowherd and Michael Irvin compare Dak Prescott to top NFL QB’s
Video Details
Michael Irvin joins Colin Cowherd to talk about the Dallas Cowboys on today's show. Hear why he thinks Dak Prescott is being measured too early.
